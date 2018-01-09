Sen. Mark Warner said Tuesday that Democrats are open to enhanced border security, adding they would consider supporting a fence on certain parts of the U.S.-Mexican border if experts recommend it.



“We’ve said as part of major immigration reform, or even part of giving this immediate relief to these DREAMers … we would be open to some level of enhanced border security. But we ought to look at that border security by the experts,” Mr. Warner, Virginia Democrat, said on MSNBC.



He joked that Democrats would be “wide open” to the idea of a border wall if President Trump has Mexico pay for it.

“If Mr. Trump wants his glorious beautiful wall, that he says, bring along a check from the Mexican government, and I think we’d be wide open for that,” Mr. Warner said.

Many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have come out against the wall, saying there are better ways to spend the money. Mrs. Pelosi sent out several tweets last week with the hashtag #NoWall.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has said he will not pay for the wall.