By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Republicans have re-elected Dels. Nic Kipke and Kathy Szeliga to leadership positions.

Kipke was re-elected Tuesday to be the House minority leader. Szeliga was re-elected to be the House minority whip.

The House Republican Caucus re-elected them a day before the state’s 90-day legislative session begins.

Kipke, of Anne Arundel County, has served as the House minority leader since 2013. Szeliga, of Baltimore County, has served as House minority whip since 2013.

