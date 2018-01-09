White House Senior Communications Adviser Mercedes Schlapp said Tuesday that President Trump’s bipartisan meeting with lawmakers shows his commitment to reaching a deal on immigration reform.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that we protect our homeland,” Ms. Schlapp said on Fox News.

In addition to new legislation protecting those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — Ms. Schlapp said the president wants a complete immigration reform effort.

“The president has made it very clear. He wants to secure the border, interior enforcement, we want to end chain migration, and close the loopholes including ending the diversity visa lottery,” she explained.

The bipartisan meeting is set to take place Tuesday with the president and Republican and Democratic leaders to discuss the issue. Democrats are committed to passing some form of DACA legislation after Mr. Trump ended the policy issued by former President Barack Obama under an executive order.

The sticking point for Democrats is Mr. Trump’s long-promised border wall, which they say will end any hope of a bipartisan deal.