Author Michael Wolff said Tuesday that he and President Trump could still have a good relationship despite the negative controversy generated by his book “Fire and Fury.”

“I’m sure if we spent, if we were together for two minutes, he would be flattering me and I would helplessly be flattering him again,” Mr. Wolff said on CNBC.

“Donald Trump is a salesman. If he thought he could sell me something else he would do it,” he added.

The book paints a picture of a chaotic White House led by an unfit president who spends much of his time watching television. Journalists and those inside the White House have argued that details in the book are either untrue or misleading.

When asked how he felt being called a “tabloid,” Mr. Wolff said he actually doesn’t mind.

“Actually, the peculiar thing, is that my entire career I’ve been accused of being too high brow. The sentences are too complicated and actually this book remains relatively high brow. And so if you want to call me tabloid actually that’s probably good for me,” he said.

Mr. Wolff’s journalistic ethics have been called into question as well with some of those he spoke with accusing him of using off-the-record information in the book.