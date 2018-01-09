NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Col. Jason Glass is the new assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard.

Glass was previously commander of the 218th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, Tennessee Air National Guard, at Joint Base Berry Field in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Max Haston, named Glass to the new post in a change of command ceremony on Sunday in Nashville.

Glass enlisted as a traditional guardsman in March 1989 and entered the Active Duty Air Force in 1994. He left in 2000 and returned to the Guard.

Glass replaces retiring Brig. Gen. Donald Johnson, who has served in the post since 2011.