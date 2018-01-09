White House adviser Stephen Miller on Monday denied that he was escorted off the CNN set in an interview over the weekend.

“Like many things CNN says, this story has the most important virtue of all CNN stories, of being not true,” Mr. Miller said on Fox News.

“It’s an amusing story, but not a true one,” he said of Sunday’s CNN interview.

Mr. Miller was involved in a heated exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper, when Mr. Tapper abruptly ended the interview after saying that Mr. Miller wasn’t answering the question and had wasted viewers’ time. The White House aide continued to try and make his point while Mr. Tapper moved on to another segment.

Business Insider first reported that security was called to escort Mr. Miller off the set. USA Today added that a “CNN official,” who did not want to be named, said that Mr. Miller was escorted out after he was asked to leave because the show was live and about to resume.

A transcript of a heated off-camera exchange between Mr. Miller and Mr. Tapper was leaked. CBS News reporter Arden Farhi posted it on Twitter. He said CBS reviewed an audio recording of the exchange and spoke with two sources prior to posting.

CNN has yet to make a public statement on the incident.