TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa officials are working with the state’s congressional delegation to create a plan to repurpose a federal building downtown.

The Tulsa World reports that city leaders hope to add the Page Belcher Federal Building into the city’s downtown development plan. The plan will add retail shops, restaurants and other attractions to the area.

The building is currently controlled by the U.S. Postal Service. The federal court system also leases space in the building.

City officials say the building has long been a major obstacle to commercial development in the area. The building spans two city blocks.

Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett tried to find a way for the Tulsa Industrial Authority to purchase the property and lease it back to the federal government in 2011. But the plan didn’t gain traction.

