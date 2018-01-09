Democratic leaders in Virginia outlined an agenda for the 2018 legislative session in Richmond that will test the resolve of the GOP and aims to push Virginia in a more liberal direction.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, who is set to be sworn in on Saturday, vowed to push to expand Medicaid under Obamacare, mandate universal background checks on every gun purchase and remove needless regulations that burden abortion access.

The legislative package seeks to loosen voting laws and advocates for a cap-and-trade program targeting carbon dioxide emissions from the state’s power plants.

“This session is our opportunity to do the job voters sent us to do by making their lives better for everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from,” Mr. Northam said. “I look forward to advocating for this agenda and working with both parties in the General Assembly to pass legislation that makes Virginia safer, healthier and more prosperous for every family.”

Mr. Northam easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the November election, delivering the fourth gubernatorial win for Democrats in five races — further cementing a leftward drift at the ballot box.

Democrats also came within a single seat of ending the GOP’s 18-year hold on the majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Mr. Northam ran as a pro-choice warrior, and pledged to grant health insurance to 400,000 low-income Virginians who are eligible under Medicaid expansion and to tighten the state’s gun laws by requiring background checks for private gun sales.

Democrats attributed the GOP’s struggles to its refusal to get behind those plans, as well as the blowback against President Trump.

The legislative package rolled out Tuesday also called for loosening absentee voting laws and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

It calls for new protections for recipients of student loans, enacting the Whole Women’s Health Act, and loosening theft laws by raising the threshold for felony larceny from $200 to $1,000 in an attempt to “ensure that fewer people will be ensnared in this lifelong punishment for making a small mistake.”