BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — President Trump said Sunday he probably won’t question prospective Supreme Court nominees about their views on the landmark abortion decision of Roe v. Wade.

“That’s a big one. Probably not,” the president told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “But I’m putting conservative people on [the high court].”

He said he is “very proud” of his successful nomination of conservative Justice Neil M. Gorsuch last year.

“I’m going to try to do something like that, but I don’t think I’m going to be so specific in the questions,” the president said.

Mr. Trump is beginning to interview candidates to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, and conferred over the weekend with White House Counsel Don McGahn about the selection process.

The president will announce his nomination on July 9. He told reporters Friday that he has already narrowed his search to about five candidates, including two women. He said the confirmation process with Senate Democrats “is probably going to be vicious.”

“We’ve got great people,” he said. “It is exciting. Outside of war and peace, of course, the most important decision you make is the selection of a Supreme Court judge, if you get it. As you know, there are many presidents who never get a choice.”

One person on the president’s overall list of 25 possible nominees is Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican.

“He’s an outstanding talent,” Mr. Trump told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One. “I actually saw him on television [Thursday night] where he said he would love the job. You know, usually, they don’t say that. We’ve become good friends… very good guy, very talented, very smart.”





