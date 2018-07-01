Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Saturday for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to be replaced as anti-ICE sentiment continued its rapid migration from the far left to the Democratic mainstream.

“The president’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious: We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom, starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality,” the Massachusetts Democrat told a crowd at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Her comments, delivered as she stood on the back of a white pick-up truck, make her the latest potential Democratic presidential contender to follow the left’s lead by scrambling onto the anti-ICE bandwagon.

Both Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called Friday for dismantling the nation’s leading border-enforcement agency.

Protesters chanted “abolish ICE” and “chinga la migra,” which translates to “f– the border patrol,” at many of the Families Belong Together rallies held Saturday in hundreds of U.S. cities.

The demonstrations went off as planned even though President Trump signed an order June 20 ending the separation of parents and children detained at the border.

“This is about children held in cages, this is about babies scattered all across this country, this is about mamas who want their children back,” said Ms. Warren in video posted by MassLive. “President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rules is to rip parents from their families, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists, and to put children in cages.”

President Trump came to ICE’s rescue in a pair of Saturday tweets, calling the agency “one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen.”

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018





