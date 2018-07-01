NEWARK, Del. — Officials in a Delaware city want to change a law that allows some people to vote more than once in local elections.

The News Journal reports that two Newark City Council members are seeking to undo a law that allows representatives from limited liability companies that own property to vote.

The law was enacted in the 1960s as a way to allow out-of-town property owners a vote in elections that involve tax increases.

But critics of the law say it disproportionately favors developers. Councilmembers Jen Wallace and Jerry Clifton want to repeal the law.

Mayor Polly Sierer declined comment.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says Delaware is just one of three states that allows cities and towns the authority to let nonresident property owners vote in local elections.





