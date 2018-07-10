Conservative Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh began making courtesy calls Tuesday with key Republican senators who control his Supreme Court nomination, while frustrated Democrats argued for a postponement of the confirmation hearing until special counsel Robert Mueller completes the Russia investigation that could damage President Trump.

A day after Mr. Trump nominated Judge Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, the nominee made the traditional first visit to Capitol Hill, where he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa. He was escorted by Vice President Mike Pence and former Sen. Jon Kyl, who will be the nominee’s guide for the confirmation process.

“We’re honored to be able to bring him here to the United States Senate and begin the important work the Senate will do discharging its constitutional duties to consider this good man as the president’s nominee,” the vice president told Mr. McConnell.

The confirmation hearing could begin by Aug. 20, as the White House seeks to place Judge Kavanaugh on the high court for the start of its new term in October. Mr. Grassley gave no timeline but promised, “it’s going to be thorough, and going to be done right.”

“Hopefully it’s efficient, we get it done quickly,” he said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and all 10 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday to oppose Judge Kavanaugh, saying he would be a pivotal vote to unravel Obamacare and reverse the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion. Sen. Kamala Harris of California said told young women that a possible ruling to overturn abortion rights “will forever change your lives.”

Mr. Schumer vowed, “I’m going to fight this nomination with everything I’ve got.” But he rejected calls from liberal activists to boycott Senate committee meetings or Senate floor action to try to derail Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.

He said if Democrats can make voters aware of the nominee’s record, “then we will get a majority in the Senate to vote him down.”

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said of the Democrats’ tactics, “While Democrats will stop at nothing to delay and obstruct the president’s choice, Judge Kavanaugh deserves a fair and swift confirmation hearing and up or down vote.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Judge Kavanaugh’s record on the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and his personal life story, make him a compelling choince.

“If these Democrats — whether they’re red states, blue states or purple states — actually look at the qualifications of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, they really have no choice but to confirm him,” she said on Fox News.

Mr. McConnell called Judge Kavanaugh “one of the most thoughtful jurists” in the nation and slammed Democrats as “eager to try and turn judicial confirmations into something like political elections.” He warned against “cheap political fear-mongering.”

Democrats lack the votes to stop the nomination if no GOP senator breaks ranks, and some liberals urged delaying the confirmation. During a noon conference call hosted by liberal activist groups, one tactician advocated a strategy of using Mr. Mueller’s Russia probe as a reason to postpone a vote on Judge Kavanaugh.

“We cannot rush this nomination,” said Leslie Proll, a civil-rights lawyer who is advising the NAACP on judicial nominations. “There is a pending criminal investigation into the president,” adding “it would be irresponsible for the Senate to move forward without concluding that.”

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat and a member of the Judiciary Committee, also is arguing to halt any consideration of the nominee until Mr. Mueller wraps up his investigation.

“President Trump is currently a subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, and any nomination of a Supreme Court justice while that investigation continues is unacceptable because of the clear conflict of interest inherent in the president installing someone who could be the deciding vote on a number of potential issues from that investigation,” Mr. Booker said.

Mr. Mueller’s team has said the president isn’t a “target” of the probe, which is looking into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign in 2016.

Mr. Schumer accused the president of using Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to thwart the special counsel’s probe. In earlier writings, Judge Kavanaugh has expressed the view that presidents should not be “burdened” by criminal investigations until after they leave office.

“He’s worried Mr. Mueller will go to the court and ask that the president be subpoenaed,” Mr. Schumer said of the president. “President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there.”

The Democratic leader asserted, “Judge Kavanaugh’s background as a partisan political operative seems exactly like the kind of man President Trump would want on the Supreme Court if legal issues from the Mueller probe arise: deferential to a fault to executive authority, and with a long track record of partisan politics.”

Mr. Grassley said Democrats’ arguments are “obstruction masquerading as silliness.”

“President Clinton appointed Justice [Stephen] Breyer while the independent counsel was investigating the president over Whitewater,” Mr. Grassley said on the Senate floor. “At the time, his documents were under a grand jury subpoena. What other constitutional powers do the proponents of this argument believe the president should surrender simply because of an investigation?”

Liberal activists vow to pressure two moderate Republican senators who support abortion rights, Susan M. Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Ms. Murkowski, who voted to confirm Judge Kavanaugh for the appeals court in 2006, said Tuesday that his nomination to the Supreme Court “does put it into a different category.”

“There’s more to review,” Ms. Murkowski said. “I’m going to take my time.”

Democrats and their allies also are hoping to slow down or derail the nomination with an exhaustive request for work records of the nominee. The first lawsuits were filed Tuesday demanding access to Judge Kavanaugh’s records from his time in the George W. Bush White House from 2001 to 2006, first as staff secretary and then as associate counsel, and from his time on the special counsel Ken Starr’s team in the 1990s.

Fix the Court, an activist group, says it requested both sets of records long ago — in the case of the White House documents the request was filed last year — yet still has yet to see anything.

“Federal agencies seem determined to make it as difficult as possible to obtain public records from judicial nominees,” said Gabe Rothsaidl executive director of Fix the Court.

Of all the judges on Mr. Trump’s short list for the high court, Judge Kavanaugh had the lengthiest pedigree in Washington, Internal White House communications are generally shielded from open-records laws but communications with outside departments and agencies are not. Fix the Court requested communications between Judge Kavanaugh and the Justice Department.

The National Archives is already at work looking over which Kavanaugh documents it can release. That universe is likely larger than just the documents available under the Freedom of Information Act.

Mr. Schumer said he wants to see the documents produced before the Senate gets deep into vetting the nomination. He said it’s the same standard Democrats followed when they controlled the Senate and confirmed Justice Elena Kagan under President Obama.

“We’re not trying to delay. We just think it’s important to have these. The sooner, the better,” he said.

Leonard Leo, executive director of the Federalist Society, who is on leave to advise the Trump White House on judicial nominations, said the George W. Bush Presidential Library, a part of the archives, “is going to move swiftly in releasing the papers that can be released.”

“I’m sure there’ll be many of them,” he told the Hugh Hewitt Show. “And the Democrats can have lots of fun reading lots of Bush press releases that are already public. They can read dozens of White House menus. I’m sure it’ll make for wonderful reading. And the American people can decide whether or not that’s a useful allocation of taxpayer resources.”

A bipartisan group of 34 of Judge Kavanaugh’s former law clerks wrote in support of his nomination Tuesday to Mr. Grassley and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

“We never once saw [Judge Kavanaugh] take a shortcut, treat a case as unimportant, or search for an easy answer,” they wrote. “Instead, in each case, large or small, he masters every detail and rereads every precedent. He listens carefully to the views of his colleagues and clerks, even - indeed, especially - when they differ from his own.”

Ms. Proll, with the NAACP, called Judge Kavanaugh a “dangerous ideologue” and said the group has a message for lawmakers ahead of a confirmation vote.

“To each and every senator, we say this is the civil-rights vote of your career,” she said. “We will be watching closely. Make no mistake — we are in the fight of our lives. We hope you are prepared for battle.”

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.