The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is preparing a new package of tariffs targeting Chinese exports valued around $200 billion, the latest escalation in the trade war with Beijing.

The list of proposed goods to be hit with new tariffs includes dozens of types of fish, eels, crab, lobster and other seafood. It also would cover various types of farm produce such as cauliflower, cabbage and beans.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the tariffs of 10 percent are “a result of China’s retaliation and failure to change its practices” in response to earlier U.S. tariffs. He said his office “will proceed with a transparent and comprehensive public notice and comment process prior to the imposition of final tariffs, as we have for previous tariffs.”

National Retail Federation senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said the move “doubles down on a reckless strategy that will boomerang back to harm U.S. families and workers.”

“Tariffs on such a broad scope of products make it inconceivable that American consumers will dodge this tax increase as prices of everyday products will be forced to rise,” he said. “And the retaliation that will follow will destroy thousands of U.S. jobs and hurt farmers, local businesses and entire communities.”

He said the administration should get back to the negotiating table with China.

“The administration has been pursuing tariffs now for months and we still don’t know what the endgame is,” Mr. French said. “The way things are shaping up, it may be too late, but we hope the administration changes course before we lose the momentum from tax and regulatory reform and return to an era of high prices, job loss and negative growth in our economy.”

China accused President Trump last week of starting “the biggest trade war in economic history” with his administration’s original round of tariffs.

“China is forced to strike back to safeguard core national interests and the interests of its people,” the Commerce Ministry said.





