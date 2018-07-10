One in six Medicaid enrollees in Ohio — including many children — received a prescription opioid and at least 700 were at “serious risk” of misuse or overdose, a government watchdog said Tuesday in a one-year study that suggests rogue prescribers and “doctor shoppers” are using taxpayer-funded insurance to fuel a deadly drug epidemic.

In one case, a beneficiary managed to rack up 41 opioid prescriptions of various kinds — oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and tramadol — from 16 doctors and eight pharmacies during a one-year period.

Another tapped 15 different prescribers for 22 pill scripts, six of which were obtained from a doctor 145 miles away from home, according to the Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general.

“Our results suggest that some prescribers and pharmacies may not be following Ohio’s opioid prescribing policies, potentially putting Medicaid beneficiaries at risk,” the IG report says, noting doctors should see if patients have a history of substance abuse, adhere to federal guidelines on opioid dosing and see if patients are getting prescriptions elsewhere.

The inspector general’s office said it is poring over claims to examine opioid use under Medicaid — the federal-state insurance program for the poor — as a nationwide addiction crisis kills more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined.

Investigators started with Ohio, which suffers from one of the worst overdose rates in the nation and lost nearly 3,500 people to the epidemic in 2016.

Between June 2016 and May 2017, roughly 540,000 of the nearly 3.5 million people enrolled in Ohio Medicaid received an opioid, including 40,500 residents under age 18, even though research shows using prescription opioids for “legitimate purposes before high school graduation is associated with increased risk of future opioid misuse,” the IG report said.

A small share of those receiving pills needed them for pain related to cancer treatment or hospice care, and opioid use can be appropriate under other circumstances, too. But the inspector general’s office said it found ample cause for alarm.

Nearly 5,000 beneficiaries received what’s considered to be a high amounts of opioids, including about 480 who received “extreme” amounts — defined as an average morphine equivalent dose of more than 240 milligrams daily for at least 12 months.

The IG said those receiving extreme amounts — plus 231 other enrollees who appeared to be “doctor shopping” by receiving prescriptions from multiple physicians and pharmacies — are at serious risk of overdose, a situation that demands attention.

“These beneficiaries may be receiving poorly coordinated care. They also may be seeking medically unnecessary drugs to sell or use recreationally,” the IG said. “Alternatively, these beneficiaries’ identification numbers may have been stolen or sold.”

The inspector said recreational use and street sales will cause some users to turn to heroin. Heroin is often laced with potent fentanyl, which is driving opioid-related overdose deaths that reached 42,000 in 2016. That number likely increased in 2017, though government officials are still scrubbing the data.

Ohio has been trying to crack down on over-prescribing, the inspector general noted. For instance, it saw a decline from 2016 to 2017 in the number of high-dosage opioids doled out and greater use of its prescription-drug monitoring program, to ensure patients don’t get opioids elsewhere.

“However, the fact that some Medicaid beneficiaries continued to receive high amounts of opioids despite these protections suggest that some prescribers may not always adhere to these policies,” the IG report says.

The IG report singled out 47 prescribers who doled out opioids to multiple Medicaid enrollees at serious risk of overdose, including 26 prescribers who each wrote scripts for “extreme” dosages to at least 5 beneficiaries and 26 who each served at least four beneficiaries who were doctor shopping.

The remaining five served patients in both camps.

The inspector general said doctors “who stand out compared to their peers raise concerns and warrant further scrutiny.”





