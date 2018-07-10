The Border Patrol has been getting blasted for separating children from their parents, but this week they made headlines by rescuing a 3-year-old girl who smugglers had abandoned.

Agents from the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande sector found an illegal immigrant woman who’d just crossed the Rio Grande River, but said her daughter hadn’t made it across.

Instead the toddler, who was with a smuggler, had drifted further down the river.

Border Patrol boats and a National Guard helicopter responded and agents found the girl walking on the river road.

She was checked for injuries then reunited with her mother.

The Rio Grande sector said it’s seen a 53 percent surge in rescues, totaling 1,157 people, over the last nine months.





