A federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut, delivered a split verdict at the trial of two men accused of stealing trade secrets for an unmanned submarine from a defense contractor.

The jury found Jared Sparks of Ardmore, Oklahoma, guilty of six counts of theft of trade secrets, six counts of upload of trade secrets and one count of transmission of trade secrets, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. But he was found not guilty on several other counts.

However, the jury also found Jay Williams of Griswold, Connecticut, not guilty on all counts, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District Court of Connecticut.

The two men, who worked for LBI Inc., a Groton, Connecticut-based defense contractor, were accused of uploading propriety information into personal Dropbox accounts before moving to work at rival contractor. Accounting, engineering files and design renderings were among the items that were uploaded, prosecutors said.

“Jared Sparks stole thousands of documents — including proprietary designs and renderings — from his former employer when he left to work for a competitor,” said acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan. “Yesterday’s verdict sends a clear message that the Department of Justice is committed to protecting American intellectual property and will aggressively prosecute those who steal it.”

A sentencing date has not been set for Sparks, who faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the counts.





