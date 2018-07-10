Team Mitch’s troll game continues.

The campaign account of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which has also posted an image of their leader dusted with white powder after he was dubbed “Cocaine Mitch,” made fun of those demonstrators who heckled and threatened him outside a Louisville restaurant over the weekend.

The “Team Mitch” account re-tweeted an article from The Hill about the confrontation — where, among other things, one demonstrator yelled “we know where you live, Mitch” — and implicitly called them cowards.

“I see what they did here. They waited until Elaine wasn’t around,” Team Mitch wrote.

I see what they did here. They waited until Elaine wasn’t around. -MM #dontleavehomewithoutherhttps://t.co/tfjLu0IRok — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) July 9, 2018

The tweet was signed “MM,” likely indicating that Mr. McConnell wrote it personally, and included a one-word hashtag “Don’t leave home without her.”

Mr. McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, was not in the video posted of the attack on Mr. McConnell and Kentucky House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell.





