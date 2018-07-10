NEW YORK (AP) — A new attorney for President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is requesting access to files seized by the FBI from Cohen’s home and office in April raids.

The request by attorney Guy Petrillo was revealed in a letter to a New York judge Tuesday by Cohen’s other lawyers, who have already seen the files.

Cohen had worked for the Trump Organization and Trump before he became ensnarled in a criminal probe. Prosecutors said after the raids that they were looking into his business dealings.

Lawyers who represented Cohen in his effort to designate some raid items as protected by attorney-client privilege asked a judge for permission to turn over raid materials to Petrillo. The lawyers said prosecutors did not object.





