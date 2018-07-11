New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says allegations that he and his security detail illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border last month are “absolutely ridiculous.”

De Blasio said Wednesday that border agents had approved the June 21 crossing and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was now engaging in distraction and intimidation.

De Blasio, a Democrat, visited the border with about 20 other mayors the day after President Donald Trump signed an order stopping family separations at the border.

De Blasio said border agents checked with a supervisor and allowed their cars to enter and exit Mexico via a regular checkpoint so they could get a different view of a Texas facility holding youths.

De Blasio said both times they showed their passports and at no point disregarded instructions from federal authorities.





