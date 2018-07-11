Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III said Wednesday that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh “has all the right qualities” to serve on the high court.

Mr. Manchin didn’t say how he plans to vote on the nomination, in an interview with radio network West Virginia MetroNews.

“No, I don’t have a lean,” he told host Hoppy Kercheval. “I think he seems to be a very fine person of high moral standards, a family person who’s very involved in his community, has all the right qualities. He’s well-educated.”

The senator said “we have to just look at making sure that the rule of law and the Constitution is going to be followed, and that’s going to basically preempt anything else he does.”

Mr. Manchin, who is up for reelection in a state carried by President Trump in 2016, is facing a pressure campaign from conservative groups to support Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. Liberal activists also are demanding that he and other Democratic senators block the nomination.

The lawmaker said he intends to listen to his constituents.

“Most importantly.. I intend to hear from West Virginians,” he said. “That’s who I work for. They’re my boss. And we want to hear from them, too, during this process.”





