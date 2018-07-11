The chairs of two House Committees on Wednesday threatened to hold anti-Trump former FBI official Lisa Page in contempt if she continues to ignore a Congressional subpoena.

In a letter to Ms. Page’s attorney, Amy Jeffress, Reps. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, and Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said contempt charges will be filed if the former FBI lawyer does not testify by Friday morning.

Ms. Jeffress said in a statement Tuesday that her client could not appear before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees because there was not enough time to review FBI documents for the deposition.

Mr. Goodlatte, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Mr. Gowdy, who chairs the Oversight Committee, disputed the claim.

“We are aware of the issues raised regarding access to documents by the FBI,” they wrote in the letter. “We are also aware of Committee efforts to schedule your client’s appearance for over 6 (six) months now.”

The two lawmakers called on Ms. Page to testify on Thursday when her lover, FBI agent Peter Strzok is scheduled to testify before both committees. In addition, the lawmakers said they would be open to having her testify privately on Friday.

If Ms. Page does not appear by 10:30 on Friday, contempt proceedings will begin, the congressmen wrote.

Both committees are investigating whether political bias influenced decisions by the Department of Justice and FBI in investigations related to the 2016 election.

Ms. Jeffress also issued a statement on Wednesday morning calling Republicans bullies for pressing Ms. Page to testify.

“The HJC and HOGR Committees’ bullying tactics here are unnecessary. We expect them to agree to another date so that Lisa can appear before the Committees in the near future,” she said in a statement.





