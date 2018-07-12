Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh took time out from his meetings on Capitol Hill this week to serve meals to the homeless at a Washington shelter.

Sporting a blue apron and red ball cap, Judge Kavanaugh dished out plates of mac and cheese to a long line of people at the Catholic Charities facility Wednesday afternoon. He was greeted by Monsignor John Enzler, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities in Washington, who has known the judge from the time he was an altar boy.

A source familiar with nominee said Judge Kavanaugh had scheduled his visit long before being nominated. He performs the service about six times per year.

“He called them up and said ‘Is this a problem?’” the source said. The judge was told he was welcome to show up to serve meals.

He arrived with a security detail but strove to keep a low profile, asking the priest not to tell the crowd who he was.

“He’s a man for others,” Monsignor Enzler said. “It’s all about service.”

Judge Kavanaugh was continuing to meet with senators Thursday about his nomination. He is scheduled to meet with Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Thursday’s list is not a coincidence. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia are under particular pressure to support the nominee.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.





