Metro will be selling its headquarters in downtown D.C. in the near future.

The surprise announcement was a last-minute amendment to the Metro Board’s Thursday meeting agenda, and was first reported by WAMU.

The current recommendation is to downsize to seven offices, rather than its current 10, in order to save $130 million in operating and capital costs over the next 20 years. The plan includes an additional recommendation to purchase space in Virginia and Maryland, but the funds required to do so are not clear.

The agenda item described the idea to sell the 548,856 square building as the “best scenario to achieve regional distribution” and a way to meet “financial and operational goals.”





