The administration said Thursday it’s managed to reunite 57 of the 103 very young children taken from illegal immigrant parents at the border as an effect of President Trump’s zero-tolerance policy.

The government says the other 46 adults didn’t end up qualifying for getting children back, sometimes because officials proved they weren’t actually related or had major criminal records.

Indeed, the stunning number of ineligible parents — 45 percent — underscores the difficulties the administration faces, and gives insight into the sometimes dangerous people who are crossing the border, often bringing their children with them as a shield to try to prevent quick deportation.

This original batch of children were all under age 5, and they were supposed to be reconnected by Tuesday under a federal judge’s order.

Juveniles ages 5 to 17 still must be reunited by July 26, the judge has ruled. There are potentially 3,000 of them.

The government had struggled with the deadlines, and even with figuring out how many children there are. The 103 children identified Thursday is different than the figure lawyers gave earlier this week, and different than the figure they gave last week.

A government official said they added another case in the past 48 hours after a father who’d previously refused to be reunified changed his mind, and now wants to be unified.

Of the 103 children now deemed to be the target group, 11 couldn’t be reunited because their parents have serious criminal records. Seven of the adults who tried to claim the children weren’t actually parents — signaling the dangers of child-smuggling involved in the cross-border traffic. One other had a false birth certificate, and the government is trying to figure out parentage.

Another parent was a child abuser, one parent couldn’t take back the child because they were planning to live in a home with someone accused of child sex abuse, and one parent has a communicable disease that must be cleared up.

A dozen other parents were deported, 11 are in state or federal jails serving time, and the government can’t track down the whereabouts of another.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the parents in the main court case, said the 57 reunifications weren’t good enough, and in some cases still missed the Tuesday deadline.

“Make no mistake about it: the government missed the deadline even for these 57 children. Accordingly, by the end of the day we will decide what remedies to recommend to the court for the non-compliance,” said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt.

Deportation officials said all 57 of the families reunited as of this week have now also been released by the government out into communities — giving them a chance to disappear into the shadows with the rest of the 11 million illegal immigrants.That’s a major blow to the Trump administration, which had vowed to end the “catch-and-release” cycle it blamed for enticing illegal immigrants to come to the U.S.

Justice Department lawyers have asserted they have the power to hold the families in detention, and indeed there are hundreds of empty family detention beds at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that could hold them.

But the government has yet to follow through on its legal theory, worrying about running afoul of other federal judges.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a joint statement, insisted they’re still working toward stiffer enforcement — though they did not signal how they’ll achieve it.

“Certain facts remain: The American people gave this administration a mandate to end the lawlessness at the border, and President Trump is keeping his promise to do exactly that,” they said.

“Our message has been clear all along: Do not risk your own life or the life of your child by attempting to enter the United States illegally. Apply lawfully and wait your turn,” the Cabinet secretaries said.

Zero tolerance was supposed to help change the calculation for illegal immigrants streaming north. Under the policy, those who showed up at legal ports of entry to claim asylum would be processed but not arrested.

Those who jumped the border, though, were supposed to be arrested and jailed, even if they did lodge asylum claims.

The point, officials said, was to push people to use the legal methods.

But at least in June, just the opposite happened.

Families continued to sneak across the border at an unchanged pace, while the number of families who showed up at the legal ports of entry dropped by more than 40 percent.





