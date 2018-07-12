Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn star “refuses to be intimidated” following her arrest at an Ohio strip club and has decided to perform Thursday after all.

Michael Avenatti tweeted that Daniels will perform as scheduled, hours after she cancelled after the arrest.

Avenatti said Daniels “never ceases to impress!”

Daniels was arrested Wednesday night and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during her performance.

She was booked under a 10-year-old state law known as the Community Defense Act that says dancers at “sexually oriented” businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday. Court papers said the law couldn’t be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club and the law states it’s for regular performers.





