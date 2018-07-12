An Illinois police officer resigned Wednesday night as his office launched an investigation into his behavior during a viral video showing a man berating a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico-themed T-shirt.

The video depicts an elderly man yelling and cursing at a woman who is wearing a Puerto Rico shirt as she prepares for a birthday party in Caldwell Woods, Illinois. While the incident occurred on June 14, it was posted by NowThis Politics on July 9.

He repeatedly told her not to wear that in America and asked her to prove her citizenship. The man followed her around the area and came into close proximity several times.

The woman asks an officer in the background, Officer Patrick Connor, to intervene in the situation but the video shows him not responding.

Mr. Connor can be seen saying something to the woman’s brother, who yells back at the older man.

Eventually, more officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man.

After the incident went viral, the Forest Preserves of Cook County announced they were launching an investigation into Mr. Connor’s actions.

The investigation is ongoing and the officer involved has been assigned to desk duty pending the outcome. The intoxicated individual involved in the incident was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. — Forest Preserves (@FPDCC) July 9, 2018

“We take such incidents seriously, and if the investigation confirms the officer did not take appropriate steps to ensure public safety, disciplinary action will follow,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement.

Wednesday night, the Forest Preserves announced on Twitter that Mr. Connor resigned from his position. They committed to continuing their investigation into the incident.

Effective today, Officer Patrick Connor no longer serves in the police department of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. He resigned late today. But that isn’t where our work ends. — Forest Preserves (@FPDCC) July 12, 2018

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello said he was “appalled, shocked, and disturbed” by the incident. He called for Mr. Connor to be fired.

We will be looking into this incident as our offices in DC are in contact with local and state authorities, demanding that this officer be expelled from the police force. He failed to deescalate the situation and therefore did not ensure a citizen’s safety. — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) July 10, 2018





