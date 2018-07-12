The U.S. Secret Service on Thursday released an operational guide intended to help schools flag students who could be a potential risk to themselves or others — the latest response from the Trump administration to recent school shootings in the country.

The Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in Parkland, Florida, served as an “impetus” for the agency to go beyond its past work and get about how to solve the “epidemic,” said Secret Service Director R. D. “Tex” Alles.

“The report truly is an operational guide, and I am confident that if embraced and followed by our nation’s communities and schools, that we will together reduce the occurrence of violence and the tragic loss of life,” he said.

The report says schools should consider developing “threat assessment” teams comprised of teachers, coaches, and school resource officers who would document the process for flagging potential threats.

The schools could set up an online form for reporting, and students, teachers, SROs, and parents should be provided training and guidance on recognizing “behaviors of concern” and how to report them, said the report from the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center.

The report says teams should examine online social media pages, conduct interviews, review class assignments, and consider searching a student’s locker or desk.

“Look for concerning, unusual, bizarre, threatening, or violent communications the student made,” the report says. “The student’s communications may reveal grievances held about certain issues or a possible intended target.”

It also urges teams to gather information on whether someone has shown an increased interest in school attacks or attackers, and whether they have access to weapons.

The FBI has acknowledged that the bureau failed to follow up on multiple tips that accused Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz had a gun and wanted to hurt people well before he shot and killed 17 people in February.





