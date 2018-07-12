House Democrats demanded that former Trump campaign chief Stephen Bannon be called to testify to Congress as a counterpoint to Thursday’s hearing with embattled FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

Reps. Elijah E. Cummings and Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrats on the House oversight and judiciary committees, said under House rules the minority party is allowed to demand a witness of their own.

They said they want that to be Mr. Bannon, who was chief executive of the Trump campaign during the latter part of 2016, then joined the White House as a senior adviser before leaving last summer.

“His testimony concerning his knowledge and interactions with law enforcement actions before, during, and after the 2016 election would be highly relevant to the subject matter of the hearing and the committees’ investigation,” the lawmakers said.

The committees heard 10 hours of contentious testimony Thursday from Mr. Strzok, who was involved with both the Clinton email and Russia election meddling probes. He was kicked off the Russia probe after investigators found nasty anti-Trump text messages.

Mr. Strzok insisted the messages — including one vowing to “stop” Mr. Trump and another expressing an interest in impeachment of the president.





