The police chief in Ohio’s capital city says the actions of officers who arrested porn star Stormy Daniels will be reviewed.

Kim Jacobs also said a mistake was made because one legal element needed for the arrest was missed. They said the so-called Community Defense Act couldn’t be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club and the law states it’s for regular performers.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels on Thursday hours after her arrest. She was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance.

Jacobs says officers were “well within their area of responsibility” when making the arrests.

But she said the officers’ motivations will be reviewed internally. Without providing details, she said unsubstantiated allegations about their motivations were circulating on social media.





