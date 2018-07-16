Former FBI Director James Comey called on “patriots” to reject President Trump’s performance during his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Mr. Trump dismissed an opportunity in Helsinki to publicly confront Mr. Putin about the allegation of Russia interfering with the U.S. 2016 election. Instead the president called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion a “disaster for our country.”

“This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country. Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president,” Mr. Comey tweeted.

Mr. Comey has been a vocal critic of the president since he was fired by Mr. Trump from his FBI post last year.





