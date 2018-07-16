One Republican senator says critics of President Donald Trump’s approach to Russia are “mistaken” and points out that the United States has also picked sides in other countries’ elections.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says it’s important for the U.S. to keep an open dialogue with its adversaries, especially if it hopes to motivate them to change their behavior.

Paul tells The Associated Press, “We should look for ways to make the dialogue better.”

He says lawmakers and former intelligence officials criticizing Trump include those from both parties who are opposed to his presidency. He calls it “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Paul says, “I think these people are mistaken.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.