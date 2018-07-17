PHOENIX — A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate is shocking gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

Bobby Wilson says he shot and killed his mother after she shot at him with a rifle one night in their Oklahoma farmhouse in 1963. The Arizona Republic reported that Wilson was initially put in jail, but the case was eventually dismissed.

Wilson told some of his story at a Moms Demand Action forum in Tucson last week while speaking to the importance of a “good guy with a gun.” He didn’t say the person he killed was his mother.

Rep. Daniel Hernandez, a Democrat who was present at the forum, said he was confused and concerned by Wilson’s admissions.





