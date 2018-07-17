MGM Resorts are suing more than 1,000 victims of the Las Vegas shooting, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday night.

The hotel company is not suing for any money, according to the report, but rather requested a judge rule any dismiss any lawsuit against MGM tied to the October 2017 tragedy.

In the suit, MGM claims that the 2002 SAFTEY act, which extends protections to companies that utilize resources to prevent widespread violence, they cannot be held liable for damages. The company contends that Contemporary Services Corp, which was certified by the Department of Homeland Security, ensures that MGM took necessary precautions.

Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts, gave a statement to local news outlet Las Vegas Now.

“The unforeseeable events of October 1st affected thousands of people in Las Vegas and throughout North America. From the day of this tragedy, we have focused on the recovery of those impacted by the despicable act of one evil individual. While we expected the litigation that followed, we also feel strongly that victims and the community should be able to recover and find resolution in a timely manner,” she said, “Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of victims, the community and those still healing.”

Over 500 people were injured and 58 were killed when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers from a window in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is owned by MGM Resorts. Over 2,500 claimants have since filed or threatened to file lawsuits against the hotel company.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.