Michael Avenatti accused President Trump on Tuesday of being a Russian agent planted in the White House — a “Manchurian candidate.”

The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, who is suing Mr. Trump, said on Twitter on Tuesday evening that he had participated in a demonstration outside the White House and posted his remarks.

He said in a series of rhetorical flourishes that while he hadn’t voted for Mr. Trump, he held out hope that “maybe he would feel the gravity of the office … [and] become a leader.”

“Our troops didn’t die in Yorktown, didn’t take Normandy beach, didn’t rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House.”



My speech in front of the White House moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eFYWuzzxaN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 18, 2018

But, Mr. Avenatti said, the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin removes all doubt and makes Mr. Trump a threat to the republic: “The man has changed the office.”

He went through a litany of “why” questions, “wondering” aloud “why Donald Trump defends Russia and Putin and wants to give them a pass.”

“Why are you a co-conspirator? … Why do you keep choosing a foreign foe over us?” he said before concluding that Mr. Trump resembles the 1962 classic film about the use of brainwashing and a “sleeper” agent to subvert the U.S. government.

"Our troops didn't die in Yorktown, didn't take Normandy beach, didn't rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House," he concluded.





