President Trump on Wednesday grieved at the death of Secret Service Agent Nole Edward Remagen, who suffered a stroke while on duty during the president’s visit to Scotland.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted Special Agent, husband, and father,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Remagen passed away Tuesday at a hospital in Scotland surrounded by family and fellow Secret Service agents, according to the White House.

“Our prayers are with Special Agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his Secret Service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother,” said the president.

The statement continued:

“A five-year veteran of the United States Marines, Special Agent Remagen spent 19 years with the Secret Service. At the time of his passing, he was among the elite heroes who serve in the Presidential Protection Division of the Secret Service. Melania and I are deeply grateful for his lifetime of devotion, and today, we pause to honor his life and 24 years of service to our Nation.

“The incredible men and women of the United States Secret Service travel wherever they are needed around the world, spend long periods of time away from their families, and make tremendous sacrifices for our safety and security. They make up the most elite protective agency in the world, universally admired for their extraordinary skill, devotion, and courage. We are forever in their debt.”

Mr. Trump was visiting his golf club Sunday in Turnberry, Scotland, and preparing for his summit Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

The U.S. Air Force flew Remagen’s body Wednesday to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to the base to pay their respects to the agent’s family, according to the White House.

The agent’s death on duty was the first for Secret Service since 2006, when Christopher Smith died of a heart attack.





