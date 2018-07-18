Having an early dinner has been shown to help people lose weight and sleep well — but new research said it might be even more beneficial than previously thought, that it can lower the risk of some of the most common and deadly cancers.

In the study published Tuesday in the International Journal of Cancer, researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain found that people who went to sleep about one to two hours after their evening meal had a 20 percent reduction in cancer risk for breast and prostate cancer.

A similar protection was found in study participants who had dinner at least before 9 p.m., compared with those who ate after 10 p.m.

“In this study we found that meal timing was associated with prostate and breast cancer risk and specifically that adherence to diurnal eating patterns and particularly early suppers and a longer supper‐sleep time interval were associated with a lower cancer risk,” the authors wrote in the study.





