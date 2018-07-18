A northern Ohio police officer is accused of assaulting a suspect and then filing a false police report to cover it up, according to federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

El’Shawn Williams, a 28-year-old officer in the Put-in-Bay Police Department, is charged with excessive force and obstruction.

The indictment alleges that Mr. Williams struck the man multiple times in the head and body, causing bodily injury. After the incident, Mr. Williams wrote a report that falsely minimized the force he used and failed to disclose that he struck the man after he was restrained by another man, according to the indictment.

Mr. Williams also gave a false statement to an Ottawa County detective, denying that he hit the man in the face, the indictment says.

If convicted, Mr. Williams could face up to 10 years in prison for the excessive force charge and 20 years in prison for each obstruction charge.

The FBI and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.