House Democrats say they finally have a midterm slogan that can burst through President Trump’s “tweet” machine: “For the People.”

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, co-chair of House Democrats’ messaging arm, and her colleagues unveiled the new line Wednesday after a private meeting with members. They say it sums up the party’s position on three core issues: health care costs, infrastructure projects and efforts to expose corruption.

“We basically put it all on paper to say here are our top issues — they’re simple, they’re easy to understand,” the lawmaker told Politico. “That’s how you break through this tweet machine coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

She added that no one thought the message was “poetic,” although they agreed it conveys “the answer to what we stand for.”

Previous messaging attempts by Democrats included “Better Deal” and the idea that Mr. Trump is “Self-Dealing.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.