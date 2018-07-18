A majority of Americans see Russia as an enemy of the United States, according to a Wednesday NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.

The survey showed that 68 percent of adults in the U.S. believed Russia was “unfriendly or [an] enemy.” This was a 9 percentage point jump from July 2017, when a smaller majority, 59 percent, gave the same response.

When asked which country was the “greatest immediate threat” to national security, a small plurality of Americans said Russia. The Islamic State terror group and North Korea followed closely behind.

The poll was conducted from July 9-15, just days before President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Trump was criticized for using softer rhetoric for Russia and being harder on long-time European allies.





