A Russian woman accused of working as a covert foreign agent was in regular contact with operatives from Moscow and offered sex in exchange for a job, prosecutors said Wednesday in newly filed court papers.

Those claims are part of the Justice Department’s argument that the woman, Maria Butina, should be held without bond because she is an “extreme” flight risk. In fact, Ms. Butina had terminated her lease and packed boxes at the time of her arrest Sunday, according to court documents.

“Because Butina has been exposed as an illegal agent of Russia, there is the grave risk that she will appeal to those within that government with whom she conspired to aid her escape from the United States,” wrote Justice Department attorneys.

The court papers pushing to detain Ms. Butina, 29, were filed just ahead of her first appearance before a federal judge Wednesday in D.C. Ms. Butina was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on charges of operating as an unregistered foreign agent of Russia.

It is not clear if Ms. Butina has any direct connection to the 12 Russians indicted Friday for election meddling. Those individuals were charged by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his Russian collusion probe, while the charges against Ms. Butina were filed by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

District Judge Deborah Robinson ordered Ms. Butina to be detained until her next court appearance in three days during a roughly 13-minute hearing.

A chief concern for prosecutors was the revelation that Ms. Butina had been in contact with the FSB, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency while operating in the United States, according to court documents.

FBI agents spotted Ms. Butina dining with a Russian diplomat, suspected of being among that country’s intelligence officials, in March 2018, court documents revealed. The official left the United States weeks after his meeting with Ms. Butina.

Ms. Butina was in regular contact with Alexander Toshin, a Russian official believed to have been directing her activities in the United States, according to the Justice Department. FBI agents discovered a series of text messages in which Mr. Toshin compared her to Anna Chapman, a Russian spy who was arrested in 2010. Ms. Chapman was later sent to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Prosecutors said her covert work was “calculated, patient and directed” by the Russian official.

“The defendant’s covert influence campaign involved substantial planning, international coordination, and preparation,” the Justice Department said in court filings.

Mr. Toshin was sanctioned by the Treasury Department earlier this year and is barred from traveling to the United States. But he wasn’t the only Russian official that was linked to Ms. Butina.

Prosecutors said an unidentified Russian billionaire with ties to the Kremlin was Ms. Butina’s “funder.” The unidentified businessman was listed in Forbes magazine has having a net worth of $1.2 billion, court filings said.

Ms. Butina’s attorney, Robert Driscoll, did not return a request for comment. But CNN reported Monday that Mr. Discoll denied allegations his client is a Russian spy.

“There is simply no indication of Butina seeking to influence or undermine any specific policy or law [of] the United States — only at most to promote a better relationship between the two nations,” Mr. Driscoll said, according to the network.

Mr. Driscoll also alleged that Ms. Butina’s arrest was made without prior notice to counsel and the Justice Department did not take them up on multiple offers to assist the investigation, CNN reported.

Personal relationships, including sex, were part of her operation, the Justice Department said.

A 56-year-old American romantically linked to Ms. Butina is described in court papers as U.S. Person 1, but is believed to Paul Erickson, a conservative fundraiser and member of the National Rifle Association.

Although the two lived together and had a romantic relationship, prosecutors said she offered another individual sex in exchange for a position with a special interest organization. That’s because Ms. Butina viewed her relationship with Person 1 as “simply a necessary aspect of her activities” and complained about living with him.

Mr. Erickson was said to be Ms. Butina’s link to a group only identified in court documents as a “gun rights organization,” but said to be the National Rifle Association. During a 2016 meeting with members of President Trump’s campaign, Mr. Erickson pitched using the NRA’s international reach.

Mr. Toshin and Ms. Butina are lifetime NRA members and she presented herself on social media as a gun lover. But she also used the NRA to meet political figures and attend political events and dinners, including the National Prayer Breakfast. Ms. Butina told an American contact that the 2017 National Prayer Breakfast would include Russians handpicked by Mr. Toshin.

“They are coming to establish a back channel of communications,” she told the contact, according to court papers.

In 2011, she founded a pro-gun organization in Russia, the Right to Bear Arms, and she has been involved in coordinating between American gun rights activists and their Russian counterparts, according to multiple media reports.

Ms. Butina hosted several leading NRA executives and pro-gun conservatives at her group’s annual meeting in 2015, according to those reports. Among those who attended were former NRA President David Keene, who at the time was opinion editor of The Washington Times, Mr. Erickson and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, later a strong Trump supporter.

FBI surveillance earlier this month observed Ms. Butina and U.S. Person 1 entering a D.C. bank and sending a wire transfer or $3,500 to a Russian account. Prosecutors said they don’t know the purpose of the wire transfer, but the transaction underscores her financial ties to Russia increasing the chance she could flee before trial.

Prosecutors also revealed Wednesday that Ms. Butina came to the United States on a false student visa. She attended classes and completed coursework at American University as part of her covert identity. Court documents allege that U.S. Person 1 not only helped her pick a student visa but also edited papers and answered exam questions for her classes.

Ms. Butina stated on her visa application, under penalty of perjury, that she was no longer employed by Mr. Toshin, a claim the government disputes. In fact, prosecutors alleged that she was Mr. Toshin’s assistant unit her arrest.

“Her false attestation on the visa application was premeditated and consistent with her actions being part of a Russian operation,” prosecutors said.





