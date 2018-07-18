Lawyers representing Andrew Miller, an associate of President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone, met Wednesday morning with members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s office investigating the 2016 race.

Two attorneys for Mr. Miller, Alicia Dearn and Paul Kamenar, appeared on his behalf in D.C. federal court Wednesday during a nearly 90-minute sealed proceeding scheduled before Chief Judge Beryl Howell, Talking Points Memo first reported.

The attorneys confirmed they were representing Mr. Miller but declined to comment further, TPM and CNN reported.

The special counsel’s office was represented during the hearing by at least five members of Mr. Mueller’s team, CNN reported, including Michael Dreeben, Elizabeth Prelogar and Adam Jed, according to TPM.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office and an attorney for Mr. Stone, Grant Smith, both declined to comment, CNN reported.

A self-described “political pirate” and “provocateur,” according to his Twitter profile, Mr. Miller is among at least seven associates of Mr. Stone who claimed to be contacted in recent months by the special counsel’s office during the course of its probe into the 2016 race. He worked for Mr. Stone around the time of the 2016 Republican National Convention and previously advised the failed New York gubernatorial campaign mounted in 2010 by the so-called “Manhattan Madam” Kristin Davis, The New York Times previously reported.

Mr. Miller was recently served with a subpoena to appear before Mr. Mueller’s team of investigators, and his attorneys said last month that they would try to quash the request. It was not clear if the hearing was related to that request or something separate.

The special counsel’s office is investigating Russian government’s involvement in the 2016 race and any possible collusion between Moscow and members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle, including potentially Mr. Stone, a campaign adviser through 2015.

Mr. Mueller has indicted or secured guilty pleas from 32 people since being appointed in May 2017, and Mr. Stone is believed to be an unidentified person listed in a federal indictment unsealed by the special counsel’s office last week against 12 Russians charged with hacking Democratic Party targets during the 2016 race and obtaining materials later released through the WikiLeaks website and Guccifer 2.0, a pseudonymous internet persona prosecutors have linked to Russian intelligence.

Mr. Stone admitted he engaged with Guccifer 2.0 and previously claimed to be in contact with Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange during the race, but has denied having advance knowledge of any of the allegedly Russian-sourced documents released by either.





