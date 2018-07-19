Cancer patients who turn to natural remedies are more likely to quit their conventional therapies and decrease their chances for long-term survival, according to new research published on Thursday.

Patients undergoing conventional treatment like surgery or radiation do not live longer by using herbal remedies or natural therapies.

The study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology looked at medical claims of 258 patients out of a database of 2 million, who had cited using complementary therapies in addition to, or in place of, proven cancer therapies.

These cases were compared against a cohort of 1,043 patients also diagnosed with four of the most common cancers — breast, prostate, colorectal and lung — but who did not use complementary medicine.

“I think 258 is an under-sampling,” co-author Dr. James B. Yu, director of the Prostate and Genitourinary Cancer Radiotherapy Program at Yale Cancer Center, told The Washington Times.

“I would guess that many more patients are using complementary therapies, they’re just not reporting them to their physicians, or it wasn’t recorded in the database.”

Dr. Yu, who is also an associate professor of therapeutic radiology at Yale School of Medicine, said he and co-author Dr. Skylar Johnson were motivated to do the study after seeing an increasing number of patients who, they felt, were neglecting treatment for their cancer.

“In a way, it was our day-to-day experience with patients who were presenting with cancers that were more advanced than we thought needed to be,” Dr. Yu said. “That they were ignoring their cancer and trying non-medical therapy first and the cancer was continuing to grow.”

The researchers didn’t define “complementary medicine” in their paper, which can run the gamut of herbal and vitamin supplements to mind-body wellness — such as meditation, massage, yoga or acupuncture.

Many of these therapies are seen as quality-of-life improvements during punishing chemotherapy or radiation rounds. Yet the problem occurs when people put more faith in the holistic approach than the chemical one, the researchers said.

“In the study, this group of people, they used an unproven cancer treatment that was delivered by a medical professional,” Dr. Johnson told The Times. “It’s more likely that these groups of people were using things like oral medications, IV medications, topical medications, that are under this broad category of dietary, herbal and vitamin supplements.”

In the study, the doctors found that those patients who used complementary medicine were more likely to refuse at least one additional form of cancer treatment and that this was associated with a decrease risk of five-year-survival.

While not all patients completely shunned conventional cancer treatment while also using complementary medicine, the doctors were surprised to find that people who had dual-treatments did not live longer compared to patients who just underwent conventional cancer treatment.

“Complementary medicine, as far as we can tell, will not help you live longer,” Dr. Yu said.





