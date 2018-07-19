MedStar Washington Hospital Center was locked down Thursday after a patient’s threats spurred concerns about an active shooter on its campus.

Initially, police said they were called for an active-shooter situation. But the hospital confirmed there was no evidence a shooting occurred. Instead, a patient upset with his doctor made verbal threats, the hospital said.

A lockdown was implemented at the hospital’s Irving Street campus, but it was lifted by late Thursday morning.

Witnesses told The Washington Times that the scene was more confusion than concern.

“I was eating breakfast at the Panera at the hospital when police with riot gear ran through and told us to stay put. It was confusing more than anything,” said Billy Whitmore of Front Royal, Virginia.

Amar Bhat, an eye doctor at the hospital, had been waiting for nearly half hour before he was allowed back in the building. He had asked resident physicians to see his patients since he couldn’t get inside.

“It’s inconvenient,” Dr. Bhat said.





