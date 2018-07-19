Six U.S. men have been sentenced for their roles in an international child pornography ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The men allegedly posed as teen boys on social media platforms to lure underage girls to two different unmonitored video-chat websites, according to court documents. Once the victims were in the chat room, the defendants worked to build trust and convince the girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct on a web camera, prosecutors said. The girls were unaware that the men were recording the sexual activity to share with each other.

Prosecutors say the men made tens of thousands of sexually explicit videos with minors, some as young as 11 years old. The men preyed on more than 100 victims, some of whom made impact statements at sentencing, but the FBI has only identified 48 of them.

“The six men sentenced today are an example of a disturbing and reprehensible new trend: the ‘crowdsourcing’ of child exploitation,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III sentenced the following defendants:

• Terry Kovac, 49, of Las Vegas to 37 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

• Felipe Dominguez-Meija, 31, of Springdale, Arkansas to 41 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

• Noel Eisley, 38, of Wappinger Falls, New York to 35 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

• Eric Robinson, 42, of Duluth, Minnesota to 34 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

• Bret Massey, 47, Portland, Maine, to 32 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

• Williams Phillips, 39, of Highland Park, New York, to 33 years in Prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

All six were also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of the identified victims, reaching a total of $1.4 million.





