Two illegal immigrants are among four individuals charged Thursday in connection with fatal fentanyl overdoses near Nashville, the Department of Justice announced.

A federal grand jury returned a nine-count superseding indictment against the four defendants.

All four are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Two of the defendants all face six counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl. One is also charged with crimes related to his alleged illegal entry into the United States.

If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, up to life and up to a $5,000,000 fine. All four defendants are in custody, according to the Justice Department.

The charges stem from the March 21 death of two people in Maury County, Tennessee, after they ingested heroin and/or fentanyl, the Justice Department said.

“This is yet another tragic example of the consequences of a long un-checked immigration system and the ease in which these illegal drugs enter our country,” said Don Cochran, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee The four defendants are accused of running a distribution operation where individuals place an order for illegal drugs over the phone and then instructed to meet a drug courier inside various public restrooms in suburban Nashville.





