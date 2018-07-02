Gun-control activist David Hogg picked another fight with President Trump on Monday evening — this time over the Annapolis newspaper shootings — and then reconsidered.

Apparently reacting to reports earlier Monday evening that Mr. Trump had rejected a request from the Annapolis mayor to fly U.S. flags at half mast in mourning for the five Capital Gazette workers killed last week, Mr. Hogg called for lowering the flag.

“I think we should fly our flags at half mast for next 5 days #HalfMastForAnnapolis. RT if you agree,” he posted on Twitter at 10:11 p.m. Monday.

At 10:18 p.m., the post had been retweeted per Mr. Hogg’s request 823 times and also received 1,241 “Likes.”

Mr. Hogg did not explicitly mention Mr. Trump.

By 10:20 though, Mr. Hogg had deleted the tweet.

A few minutes later though, apparently recognizing a mistake he had made in flag terminology, he sent a slightly reworded tweet.

“I think we should fly our flags at #HalfstaffForAnnapolis for next 5 days. RT if you agree,” he wrote, changing to word “halfmast” to “half-staff.”

Then he deleted that tweet too and retired for the evening.

Wow I really need to go to sleep. The young people *yawn the young people will win. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 3, 2018





