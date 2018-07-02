The FBI thwarted a terrorist attack planned for the Fourth of July in Cleveland, with more details to be released at a press conference Monday morning.

Alyson Bruner, a reporter with Cleveland 19 News, tweeted the announcement early Monday. The individual arrested is being charged with trying to provide material support for a foreign terrorist plot.

The press conference will be held Monday at 9:15 local time at Cleveland Division’s FBI office. FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony, U.S. Attorney Justin Herman, Cleveland Police Chief Colin Williams and executives from the Joint Terrorism Task Form will be in attendance.





