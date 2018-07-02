The white woman who gained notoriety by falsely claiming to be black and becoming an NAACP chapter president was booked Monday on charges of welfare fraud.

Rachel Dolezal was also fingerprinted at the Spokane County jail in Washington state, according to a judge’s order that let her be released on her own recognizance Monday evening.

Ms. Dolezal pleaded not guilty last month to first-degree theft by welfare fraud, making a false verification statement and second-degree perjury, Fox News reported.

According to authorities, Ms. Dolezal had reported her usual income as under $500 per month in order to be eligible for state welfare and food assistance, of which she received more than $8,800 between August 2015 and November 2017.

However, according to a subpoena of her bank statements and other records, she had made nearly $84,000 over those three years, from her autobiography, “In Full Color,” from speaking engagements and sales of home-made products.

Ms. Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2017, identified herself as “transracial” when, as president of the NAACP’s chapter in Spokane, she was outed as white by her parents and became a viral celebrity.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.