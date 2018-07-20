MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say an assault near a New Hampshire bar has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they found the man unconscious around 1 a.m. Thursday in an alleyway near Central Ale House in Manchester.
The 32-year-old man has been hospitalized for treatment.
Police say the man was assaulted outside the bar, but they have not released further details.
An investigation is ongoing.
