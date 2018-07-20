By - Associated Press - Friday, July 20, 2018

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say an assault near a New Hampshire bar has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they found the man unconscious around 1 a.m. Thursday in an alleyway near Central Ale House in Manchester.

The 32-year-old man has been hospitalized for treatment.

Police say the man was assaulted outside the bar, but they have not released further details.

An investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide