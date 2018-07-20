Ayub Ali, father of two Parkland school shooting survivors, was killed during an armed robbery at his convenience store, a local NBC news affiliate reported.

According to local news, Mr. Ali was shot during the July 17 robbery after being forced into his store’s office and was pronounced dead at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Health Medical Center.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect.

Who is this person? Around 12:40 p.m. July 17, our homicide detectives say he robbed and killed Ayub Ali at Aunt Molly’s Food Store in North Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/2VDoztwWnP — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 19, 2018

Mr. Ali is survived by his wife and two children, who made it out alive from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14. In that mass shooting, 17 students were killed and 17 more were injured. Suspect Nikolas Cruz is being charged with 17 counts of murder and is being held without bond.





